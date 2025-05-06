Mayhem Announce 2025 Protected List

May 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, have released their 2025 protected list. The protected list contains 13 players whose SPHL signing rights are owned by the Macon Mayhem. The list is as follows:

Forwards - Alex Cohen, Jacob Goldowski, John Kaljian, Justin Kelley, Zach Nazzarett, Conor Witherspoon, Matteo Ybarra, Yaroslav Yevdokimov

Defensemen - Parker Allison, Bradley Jenion, Michael Krupinski

Goaltenders - Josh Boyko, Bailey Brkin

As a result of being on the protected list, these players will not be able to sign with another SPHL team during the 2025 season without being released or traded by the Mayhem. Here's a brief look at each player on the protection list.

Alex Cohen

Cohen began the 2024-25 season with the Mayhem, scoring eight points (5 g, 3 a) in 10 games before being loaned to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. He was not a lineup regular in Orlando, though that didn't keep him from sticking around for the remainder of the regular season. In 24 games with the Solar Bears, Cohen recorded four assists, and carried a +2 rating.

Jacob Goldowski

Like Cohen, Goldowski began the season with the Mayhem before receiving a call-up to the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers. Goldowski recorded one assist in eight games for the Oilers before being returned to the Mayhem. Over the course of the season in Macon, Goldowski played in 49 games, scoring 35 points (13 g, 22 a) which was the most by any Mayhem player this past season. Goldowski also played in his 100th SPHL game while in Macon this past season, while moving into the top-10 in franchise history for goals, assists, and points.

John Kaljian

John Kaljian was a late addition for the Mayhem this past season, being claimed off waivers from Peoria on March 12, 2025. After scoring a goal and an assist in six games for the Rivermen, Kaljian played the last eight games of the season for the Mayhem, putting up three assists in that span. The 25-year-old rookie forward fit in well to the Mayhem's identity up front, as he wasn't afraid to throw the body, or go to work along the boards.

Justin Kelley

Kelley was a lineup regular for the Mayhem last season, playing in 53 of 56 games for Macon. His 23 points (8 g, 15 a) were good for sixth on the team, while also playing a major role in the team's penalty kill which finished as the third best in the SPHL. Kelley spent most of the season on a line with Dan Winslow and Matteo Ybarra, who were often matched up against the opponent's top line. His defensive abilities up front were a major asset for the Mayhem this past season.

Zach Nazzarett

After being acquired in a trade with the Peoria Rivermen, Nazzarett instantly made an impact for the Mayhem. After 23 points (8 g, 15 a) in 23 games for the Rivermen, Nazzarett continued his blazing scoring pace with 13 points (6 g, 7 a) in 16 games for the Mayhem to end the season. After a fantastic rookie season, it should be exciting to see how Nazzarett follows up his first full season in the SPHL.

Conor Witherspoon

Witherspoon made his professional debut with the Mayhem this season, and played an integral role in the Mayhem offense this past season. Missing only five games, Witherspoon finished top five on the team in goals, assists, and points while also being tied for the team lead in power play goals with four.

Matteo Ybarra

Similar to Witherspoon, Ybarra began his professional career with the Mayhem this season, and immediately established a presence as a player with a high motor in all three zones. His 21 points (8 g, 13 a) in 41 games were impactful, but his hard-checking nature and willingness to go to the so-called dirty areas became hallmarks of his game from the beginning of the season.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov

Yevdokimov was a major addition for the Mayhem when he was signed on January 21, 2025, making a major impact with two goals and an assist in his SPHL debut. Entering his 12th season of professional hockey and third in North America, Yevdokimov finished in the top-10 on the Mayhem with 17 points (6 g, 11 a) despite playing in just 21 games. Yevdokimov can add a burst to the team's offense at a moment's notice, and excelled at 5-on-5 during his time with the Mayhem.

Parker Allison

After being acquired by the Mayhem in a trade with the Birmingham Bulls in November of 2024, Allison's game blossomed throughout the season in Macon. Playing in 51 of the team's 56 games, he became a staple of the Mayhem blue line group, a defenseman with grit who can throw his body around without taking penalties. He also developed into a scoring threat towards the end of the season, seeing time on the power play as a result. Allison finished the year with 11 points (4 g, 7 a), six of which came in the final month of the year.

Bradley Jenion

Jenion did not have the season he would have wanted this past year, playing in just 16 games before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. In those 16 games, Jenion showed the same physicality and tenacity that he did during his rookie year, delivering crushing blows to opponents night in and night out, while also scoring two goals and an assist.

Michael Krupinski

Making his professional debut with the Mayhem at the beginning of March, Krupinski immediately looked at home with the Mayhem defensive group, establishing his game with sound defense and not shying away from contact, whether along the boards or in open ice. Krupinski finished his first taste of professional hockey with 11 games played for the Mayhem, scoring a goal and an assist in the process.

Josh Boyko

Boyko's third season with the Mayhem did not start the way that he wanted it to, suffering an injury in the fourth game of the year that kept him sidelined for four months. He then made his return to action with one of the most electrifying performances that the league has ever seen, making 46 saves on 47 shots and scoring the second goalie goal in SPHL history in a 4-1 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The season was up and down for Boyko from there, winning just twice in his final 13 appearances, despite having an above .900 save percentage in seven of those contests.

Bailey Brkin

Brkin was reunited with head coach Dave Pszenyczny after a trade that brought him and Patriks Marcinkevics to Macon from Quad City, and put together a respectable season after being thrust into action following Boyko's injury in early November. In his fourth year in the SPHL, Brkin put together a 10-win season for the second time in his career, and for the first time since his rookie year in 2021-22. He finished the year with a .911 save percentage, and 10-12-3 record with one shutout, against his former team at home on January 24, 2025.

