Mayhem Reveal Full 2025-26 Schedule

July 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, have revealed their full schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The team's 11th season in franchise history will see them take on eight of the nine other teams in the SPHL, with all of those eight coming to Macon Coliseum at least once during the regular season.

The Peoria Rivermen, whom the Mayhem defeated to win their first President's Cup, are the lone SPHL team absent from the Mayhem's schedule in the 2025-26 season.

The Mayhem will open the season on the road against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday, October 18, and begin their home schedule the following week, on October 25, against the Huntsville Havoc.

Some notable home dates on the schedule for this season include the second consecutive year with a New Year's Eve game, once again against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The Wednesday night game will be part of a stretch of three home games in four days for the Mayhem.

The team will also play at home the night prior to Thanksgiving, and three games at home on December 19, 20, and 21, the weekend prior to Christmas.

Last but not least, the team's second annual school day game will be on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 am, against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







