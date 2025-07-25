Mayhem Bring Back Krupinski for 2025-26

July 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, have signed defenseman Michael Krupinski for the 2025-26 season.

Krupinski, 25, from Murphy, Texas, made his professional debut with the Mayhem last season after the conclusion of his collegiate career with UMass-Boston, and earned a spot on the protected list during the offseason.

Coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "Michael is a solid defenseman who had an easy transition to the pro game coming from college. He likes to be physical and utilize his shot. He's a true hockey guy and we're excited to have him back this season."

In his 11 games with the Mayhem last season, Krupinski scored 3 points (1 g, 2 a), and established himself as a physical presence on the blue line, earning ice time in even-strength, penalty kill, and powerplay situations.

"I can't wait to get back on the ice in Macon," said Krupinski. "Let's get this season started!"

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







SPHL Stories from July 25, 2025

Mayhem Bring Back Krupinski for 2025-26 - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.