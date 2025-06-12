Mayhem Hire Tucker Knapp as New Equipment Manager

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce that Tucker Knapp has been hired as the team's equipment manager ahead of the upcoming season.

Knapp, a recent graduate of SUNY-Cortland, where he managed in sport management with a concentration in event and facilities management, brings a wealth of hands-on experience in hockey operations and facility maintenance. He most recently served as head equipment manager for the SUNY-Cortland men's ice hockey team, where he was tasked with skate sharpening, equipment repairs, inventory control, and game-day preparation.

"We are excited to add Tucker's passion and drive to our growing organization here in Macon," said Mayhem Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny.

Knapp also worked as a supervisor at Cortland's Alumni Arena and a recreation assistant at J.M. McDonald Sports Complex, where he gained extensive experience with ice maintenance, team coordination, and event operations.

Knapp is already eager to get started, saying: "I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to be apart of this amazing group and am extremely excited for the season ahead."

