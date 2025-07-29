2025-26 Marksmen Schedule Announced

July 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The full 2025-26 SPHL schedule, including all Marksmen game dates, times and opponents has been revealed, the league announced Tuesday.

The breakdown:

Fayetteville kicks off the season from the Crown Coliseum on Opening Night presented by Jaggers, October 18 at 6 p.m., marking only the second time in team history that the Marksmen will begin a campaign at home, and the first since 2018.

The team will then take a trip North to Peoria for a set before returing home for a four-game homestand from November 1 - November 8 against Roanoke and Macon (tied for the longest stretch of home games).

Continuing through November, one home date stands out to break up five-of-six on the road - the annual Thanksgiving Eve game on November 26 versus Birmingham.

The second and final four-game homestand brings Roanoke to town for the second half of a home-and-home Saturday, November 29 and continues with a 3-in-3 against Peoria December 5-7. Roanoke returns to Fayetteville on December 19, and Knoxville will round out the pre-holiday weekend at home on the 20th before the team takes off for their longest road stretch of the season.

The Marksmen are set to unwrap pavement on Christmas morning and find traffic in their stockings as the holidays bring a 3-in-3 at Peoria starting December 26 before New Year's resolutions of spoiling Roanoke and Macon's calendar flip take them through January 3 on the road.

Fortunately for Fayetteville, travel slows down at the beginning of 2026 with two games against Knoxville at home on January 9-10, and a 3-in-3 featuring Huntsville and Macon at the end of the month. A quick trip to Roanoke on the 16 and 17th is set to break up the action at the Crown.

February features 10 games (5 at home and 5 on the road). Birmingham and Pensacola will visit the All American City while the Marksmen travel to Knoxville and Macon. The first of two school day games against Roanoke will be at 10 a.m. on February 19.

Springing into March, Fayetteville begins the month in Moline, Illinois against the Quad City Storm, and then hosts Quad City on the 13th and 14th. A road trip to Roanoke closes out the month and will bring Macon into town for the final dates of the regular season April 3 and 4th.

In total, November, December and January promise the most games for the 2025-26 season (11 each) and Fayetteville's schedule is as close to evenly distributed between home and away games as possible with 14 home games in the first half of the season and 15 in the second half.

Team-by-Team Breakdown:

Knoxville - 7 games (4 home, 3 away), Macon - 11 games (6 home, 5 away), Peoria - 8 games (3 home, 5 away), Quad City - 4 games (2 home, 2 away), Roanoke - 13 games (6 home, 7 away), Pensacola - 6 games (2 home, 4 away), 5 games (3 home, 2 away), Huntsville - 3 games (2 home, 1 away)

Season tickets are now available, and more information can be found through the 'tickets' tab at marksmenhockey.com.

