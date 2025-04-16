Alex Wilkins Named to SPHL All-Rookie Team

April 16, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Fayetteville Marksmen defenseman Alex Wilkins has been named to the 2025 SPHL All-Rookie Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Wilkins, 27, played 55 games with the Marksmen, and finished second in league scoring by a defenseman in his first full SPHL season.

The Kennett Square, Penn. native put up 21 points (3g+18a) this season after a 5-game debut with the Marksmen in Spring 2024. All three of Wilkins' goals came on the powerplay, and the responsible point-man finished the year with a plus-2 rating on a team that had a minus-18 goal differential.

Prior to emerging as an important part of Fayetteville's core, Wilkins played 99 games and recorded 50 points (10g+40a) with the NCAA Divion-III SUNY-Geneseo Ice Knights, earning SUNYAC First-Team All-Conference and AHCA Second-Team All-American honors.

