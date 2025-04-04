Marksmen to Play Bulls in Round One

April 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen's schedule for Round One of the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs against the Birmingham Bulls will begin with Game One in Fayetteville on Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m., the team announced Friday.

The best-of-three series, which has Birmingham locked in as the fourth seed and Fayetteville as the fifth seed in the SPHL post-season, will begin in Fayetteville at the Crown Coliseum Thursday, and continue at the Pelham Civic Complex in Alabama at 8 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. Game Three, if necessary, will be at 5 p.m. Eastern Time Sunday, April 13 in Pelham.

Single-game tickets to Game One at the Crown Coliseum are on-sale now, and can be purchased at marksmenhockey.com or by calling the Marksmen administrative office during business hours or on home game days.

