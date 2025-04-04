Mayhem Fall Short Against Havoc

April 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) -The Mayhem quadruple bogey on Golf Night as they fall short to the Huntsville Havoc, 5-1.

The Mayhem did not come out with a flashy start. A little over two minutes into the first period, Dylan Stewart scores for the Havoc right off the faceoff from a Terry Ryder rebound, making it 1-0 for Huntsville. 12 minutes later, Stewart would be sent to the box for hooking when the Mayhem were on a breakaway. Macon could not score on the ensuing power play and the period ended 1-0 going into the first intermission.

Early into the second period, Jarret Kup was called for a hooking penalty and put Huntsville on the power play. Matt Allen seized the moment and scored increasing the Havoc's lead to two. Four minutes later, Zack Conner scored his second of the season making it a 3-0 game. Eight minutes after that, John Kalijan was penalized for delay of game. However, the Mayhem could not take advantage of the power play as the frame went to a close, 3-0 in favor of the Havoc.

The third period was slow for the first three quarters until the Mayhem pulled Josh Boyko from between the pipes. Buster Larsson shot the puck down the ice for the empty net goal giving the Havoc a four-goal lead. Boyko was put back in net, and two minutes later at 17:59, Zach Nazzarett ended the shutout and put the Mayhem back on the board. Play was stopped with ten seconds remaining in regulation and Boyko was pulled once again. Immediately off the face off, Robbie Fisher scored from the opposite faceoff circle, making a final score of 5-1.

The Mayhem return to the Coliseum for their final game of the season against the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday, April 5th at 7:00pm celebrating Mac's Birthday Bash. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

