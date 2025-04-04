Ice Bears Pick up Point in Overtime Loss

Stephen Alvo scored 58 seconds into overtime for Roanoke and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 at the Civic Coliseum Friday night.

Knoxville forced the extra period when Dawson McKinney provided the equalizer with three minutes left in the game. Jason Brancheau stole the puck in his own end and slipped it to Kodi Schwarz. Schwarz carried from coast-to-coast down the right wing before passing to McKinney in the high slot. McKinney's quick release beat Roudebush down low for his 25th of the season.

Alvo ended the game when he backhanded a loose puck underneath Stephen Mundinger after a busted up play deflected the puck out in front of the crease. Mundinger finished with 26 saves.

Neither side was able to connect through the first 20 minutes thanks to key saves from both goalies. Mundinger stopped back-to-back shots from the left circle and Roanoke's Roudebush blocked McKinney's close-range attempt after a strong forechecking effort by Liam McCanney to setup McKinney behind the defense. Roudebush made 28 stops.

Ryan Kuzmich opened the scoring with a breakaway goal at 6:33 of the second. Stephen Alvo's stick broke on a shot attempt from the left point and the puck slid right to McCanney, who fed a streaking Kuzmich up the middle. Kuzmich carried down into the Roanoke zone and fired a wrist shot past Roudebush for his first career goal.

Roanoke tied the score with a goal from Daniel Chladek at 13:33 to make it 1-1 at the second intermission. The Rail Yard Dawgs took the lead at 7:42 of the third when Nick Ford teed off on a loose puck in the slot.

The two teams will wrap up the regular season Saturday night in Knoxville.

