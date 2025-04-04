Rivermen Dominate Storm 7-1 - Sets up Playoff Clash

April 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

MOLINE, IL - Forward Griffen Fox netted a hat trick and rookie Zach Purcell netted four points in his professional debut as the Rivermen defeated the Quad City Storm 7-1 to set the two rivals up on a collision course in the first round of the SPHL playoffs.

Griffen Fox netted two goals separated by just two and a half minutes as he deflected point shots from Kylar Fenton and Michael Ferrandino to put the Rivermen up 2-0. Just two minutes later, Jordan Ernst added his 36th goal of the season as he corralled a bouncing puck at the base of the left-wing circle and rifled on the short side high into the net. Despite a late push by the Storm, Peoria ended the first period with a 1-0 lead.

Peoria came out of the game scoring in the second, pinning the Storm in their zone and dominating the time of possession. Despite this, Quad City got on the board midway through the period from a turnaround shot in the slot. Though the Storm found a little boost from their first goal of the game, Peoria took the momentum right back a few minutes later. Jordan Ernst received a cross-ice pass from Zach Purcell as he entered the zone on the left-wing side and Ernst ripped a high-rising wrist shot into the back of the net for his second goal of the game. With Ernst's goal, Peoria confidently took a 4-1 lead into the locker room after 40 minutes of play.

Fox added his third goal of the game off of another deflection from a Jordan Ernst shot from the high slot. Fox's hat trick came just over five minutes into the third period and marked Fox's sixth goal in four games. Purcell added on his first goal in professional hockey as he sent a quick pass from the left-wing circle to Jacob King in the low slot, King got a quick shot on net that produced a rebound and Purcell, who was cutting across the crease, picked up the rebound and roofed it into the top shelf. Braydon Barker added the final goal of the night as he deflected a Josh Martin shot from the half-wall to make it 7-1.

The victory assured the Rivermen would keep the War on I-74 Trophy in the River City and locked in the Storm as Peoria's first-round opponent. Tickets for Game One of the first round against the Storm (set for Thursday, April 10 at Carver Arena) will go on sale on Saturday at 10:00 am. In the meantime, Peoria will conclude the regular season tomorrow night at Carver Arena against Quad City. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm.

