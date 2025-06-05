Rivermen Announce 2025-26 Home Dates

PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen have announced their 2025-26 home dates for the upcoming season. For the first time as a member of the SPHL, the Rivermen will play 29 home games at Carver Arena at the Peoria Civic Center this coming season. The Rivermen will host their home opener on Friday, October 24, and their annual Education Game on Thursday, December 18.

The total list of dates is as follows:

Friday - October 24, 2025

Saturday - October 25, 2025

Friday - November 7, 2025

Friday - November 21, 2025

Friday - November 28, 2025

Saturday - November 29, 2025

Friday - December 12, 2025

Saturday - December 13, 2025

Thursday - December 18, 2025

Friday - December 26, 2025

Saturday - December 27, 2025

Sunday - December 28, 2025

Friday - January 2, 2026

Saturday - January 3, 2026

Sunday - January 4, 2026

Friday - January 16, 2026

Saturday - January 17, 2026

Sunday - January 18, 2026

Sunday - January 25, 2026

Friday - February 20, 2026

Friday - February 27, 2026

Saturday - February 28, 2026

Friday - March 6, 2026

Saturday - March 7, 2026

Sunday - March 8, 2026

Saturday - March 28, 2026

Sunday - March 29, 2026

Friday - April 3, 2026

Saturday - April 4, 2026

The Rivermen will be gearing up for their 12th season in the SPHL and 44th in Peoria. They are coming off a season in which they earned their sixth William B. Coffey Trophy as regular-season champions. Peoria has won two President's Cup playoff championships over the past four years. Season tickets are available now! Fans can secure their seats by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.







