Rivermen Release 2025 Protected List

May 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen have announced their 2025 protected list for the upcoming season. The list includes one goaltender, five defensemen, and seven forwards. By announcing these players on their protected list, Peoria retains its exclusive SPHL rights for next season.

The Rivermen have listed goaltender Colby Muise on their protected list as their sole goaltender. Muise, who tied an SPHL record with 8 shutouts in a single season and was named the 2025 SPHL Goaltender of the Year, boasted a 23-3-4 record for the Rivermen last season while earning a .933 save percentage and a 1.68 goals-against average. The latter is a new single-season SPHL goaltending record.

On defense, the Rivermen have named Brian Scoville, Brenden Rons, Michael Ferrandino, Josh Martin, and Ayodele Adeniye to their protected list. All five defensemen were SPHL rookies last season, with Martin playing the most games of the group during the regular season with 28. All five defensemen played at least one game in the playoffs, with Martin boasting three goals, leading Peoria in postseason goals scored. During the regular season, Ferrandino boasted seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 15 games play ed, while Adeniye boasted two assists in the regular season. Of the defensemen, only Scoville will be categorized as a statistical rookie next season.

Forwards, the Rivermen have named Griffen Fox, Michael McChesney, Carson Baptiste, Garrett Devine, Zachary Purcell, Fletcher Anderson, and Greg Smith to their protected list. Fox, McChesney, Devine, and Baptiste were key pieces for the Rivermen forward group most of the year. McChesney came to the Rivermen early in the season and played in 45 games for Peoria, earning a career-high 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) last season. Fox also started in 45 games during his first year in the SPHL, earning 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in that same span. Devine also had more than 40 games under his belt by the time his first year in the SPHL was completed, and he became one of the key young leaders for the Rivermen, netting 11 goals and 18 assists (29 points) with most of those points coming in the last 25 games of the year. Baptiste made a strong early impression when he joined Peoria in January of 2025 with a hat trick in his third SPHL game. Baptiste finished the year with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 29 games played. Forwards Fletcher Anderson and Zachary Purcell both came late in the year for the Rivermen, with only Purcell making the playoff roster. Anderson stood out with three points in his five games for Peoria, while Purcell made a name for himself in the postseason, where his two goals in Game Two of the first round helped the Rivermen overcome the Quad City Storm in that series. Smith, whose rights were acquired via trade with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, played most of last season with the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL. There, he boasted 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) with the Thunder last year.

