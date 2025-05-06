Bulls Release the 2025 Protected Players List

May 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have announced their Protected Players list for the 2025-26 Season.

Forwards

Ben Higgins

Andrew Bellant

Kolten Olynek

Nikita Kozyrev

Filimon Ledziankou

Arkhip Ledziankou

Macgregor Sinclair

Shane Murphy

Defensemen

Taylor Brierley

Connor Scahill

Jamie Dorsey

Kyler Matthews

Cole Jungwirth

