Bulls Release the 2025 Protected Players List
May 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The Birmingham Bulls have announced their Protected Players list for the 2025-26 Season.
Forwards
Ben Higgins
Andrew Bellant
Kolten Olynek
Nikita Kozyrev
Filimon Ledziankou
Arkhip Ledziankou
Macgregor Sinclair
Shane Murphy
Defensemen
Taylor Brierley
Connor Scahill
Jamie Dorsey
Kyler Matthews
Cole Jungwirth
