Birmingham Bulls Mourn the Loss President Joe Stroud

The Birmingham Bulls along with the hockey community are mourning the loss of team president Joe Stroud, who had a tremendous impact on Birmingham sport. Stroud passed away on Wednesday, June 11 at the age of 53

A Columbiana resident, Stroud started with the Bulls as an intern in 1994 and would go on to work his way up the ladder with the club. Stroud was named team president in 2019.

His time with the Bulls dates back to their days as an ECHL team in downtown Birmingham at what is now Legacy Arena. He rejoined the organization as its vice president under Art Clarkson during its revival in 2017 when the Bulls moved to Pelham, where the SPHL team has called home ever since.

Under Stroud's leadership, the Bulls cemented themselves as a local staple in Pelham and succeeded on and off the ice. Birmingham reached the SPHL President's Cup Finals twice in the 2018-19 and 2022-23 seasons and qualified for the playoffs four times in seven attempts, including each of the last three seasons.

The Bulls announced his death with a statement on social media on Thursday, June 12 as tributes poured in from the SPHL along with teams from across the country including the Birmingham Squadron, Huntsville Havoc, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Fayetteville Marksmen, Macon Mayhem, Peoria Rivermen, Quad City Storm, Evansville Thunderbolts, Columbus River Dragons, among others

"Beginning as an intern in 1994, his passion and leadership elevated the team to new heights," the Birmingham Bulls wrote on social media.

"He leaves behind a loving family and a community forever changed by his dedication."

Stroud was a longtime Columbiana resident, graduating from Shelby County High School in 1990 before attending Samford from 1990-94.

In addition to hockey, Stroud also served as the General Manager of the Tennessee Valley Vipers in Arena Football League. He also served as the president of Southern Sports and Entertainment, the owner of arena football teams the Alabama Hammers and Knoxville Nighthawks, from 2010 until the Hammers folded in 2015.

First Baptist Church of Columbiana will conduct Stroud's funeral on Monday, June 16. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. before the service at 11 a.m.







