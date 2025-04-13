Bulls Sweep Marksmen and Advance to SPHL Semifinals

April 13, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Birmingham Bulls are advancing to the SPHL President's Cup Semifinals following a 2-0 sweep on the Fayetteville Marksmen in the opening round.

The Bulls defeated Fayetteville on the road 4-2 Thursday night with the Ledziankou brothers earning co-players of the game, collecting 3 points a piece on the night. The series continued back in Pelham Saturday night where the Bulls sealed a 3-2 victory with a late goal by team captain, Drake Glover.

The matchup is set for the Bulls in the SPHL Semifinals, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears in a best-of-three series.

Game 1 will be played in Knoxville on Wednesday night, April 16 with Game 2 returning to Pelham for a 7:00 pm puck drop on Friday, April 18.

Should a third game be necessary to decide the series, the Bulls and Ice Bears will face off on Saturday, April 19 at the Pelham Civic Complex at 2:00 pm CST.

Tickets for the series can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

