Back to Birmingham to Premiere at Sidewalk Film Festival

July 19, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







Eleven Productions & the Birmingham Bulls are super excited to announce that the Back To Birmingham official Festival Premiere will be at Sidewalk Film Festival next month!

The episode will be shown during the Episodic Shorts Block at the

Birmingham Museum of Art on Sunday, August 24, at 10:00 am.

Tickets can be purchased

Seating is limited.

However, in the case of a sell-out, you can email Sidewalk to request additional tickets

sidewalk@sidewalkfest.com

SIDE WALK FILM FESTIVAL

Established in 1999 as the flagship program of the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, Sidewalk Film Festival has perfected the trifecta of quality film programming, filmmaker networking, and pure fun.

Repeatedly recognized by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the Top 25 Festivals in the World and by TIME Magazine as one of the Top 10 Festivals for the Rest of Us, Sidewalk annually brings over 250 independent films to The Magic City. Low-priced passes, a concentrated footprint, and Southern Hospitality encourage filmmakers and attendees alike to connect during the festival week.

Sidewalk actively strives to bring a variety of films to its audience. To that end, we are pleased to highlight civil and social issues in our Life & Liberty Track, diversity-related topics and black filmmakers in our Black Lens track, LGBTQ filmmakers and content with our SHOUT track. As an Alabama festival in a city with multiple universities, we also spotlight local and student filmmakers with our Alabama track.

THE FILM

Back To Birmingham

Back to Birmingham is a sports docuseries about the Birmingham Bulls, a hockey team in the SPHL. The series follows the Bulls as they attempt to redeem themselves after a disappointing loss in the previous season.







