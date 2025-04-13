Ice Bears to Open Semifinals at Home Wednesday

Knoxville Ice Bears center Jimmy Soper reacts after scoring a goal

The Knoxville Ice Bears will open their SPHL President's Cup semifinal series against the Birmingham Bulls at home on Wednesday, April 16 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum at 7:05 p.m. EST. Game two will be Friday at 8:00 and game three will be Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock, if necessary.

It's the first ever playoff meeting between the two franchises. Knoxville defeated Roanoke in three games in the opening round, capped off with a 6-2 win in Virginia on Saturday night to claim the series. Birmingham swept Fayetteville in round one.

MemBears will receive tickets for playoff games as a part of their season ticket package. Fans wishing to purchase tickets for playoff games can take advantage of the team's postseason offer. By committing to each home playoff game, fans may select their seats for the entire postseason and pay for tickets as home playoff dates are added to the schedule. Playoff packages include discounted ticket rates: $17 for silver tickets, $22 for gold and $27 for VIP. This deal is still available for purchase even if it wasn't purchased before the first round series.

Single game tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and the Ice Bears website on Monday. Fans who purchased the team's playoff package will receive their tickets in their Ticketmaster account on Monday. MemBears can expect to receive their tickets in their account manager on the Knoxville Ice Bears Gameday App.

