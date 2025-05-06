Ice Flyers Announce 2025-26 Protected LISt

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have taken their first step toward preparing their 2025-26 roster by submitting their 13-player protected list to the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) Office.

Under league rules, protected players cannot be signed by other SPHL teams, while unprotected players are ineligible to sign with their previous teams until August 1. Players remain free to pursue opportunities with affiliated teams, play overseas, or retire.

The 2025-26 protected list can be found below:

Forwards: Ivan Bondarenko, Nick Pryce, Tyler German, Eimantas Noreika, Lukas Jirousek, Jaymes Knee, CJ Hayes, Ryan Hunter.

Defensemen: Laudon Poellinger, Greg Susinski, Nicholas Aromatario, Dalton Skelly.

Goaltenders: AJ Ruskowski

