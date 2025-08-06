Ice Flyers Sign Forward Tyler German

August 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Forward Tyler German and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

"Tyler has a ton of great attributes with high-end ability. He is a player that can provide offense as well as dependable in all game situations. He has a high ceiling with room to develop. I look forward to being apart of his growth as a pro in Pensacola." said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

German, a 6'2 forward, returns to the Ice Flyers following a 9-game stint during the 2024-25 season, where he recorded 4 assists. Prior to his time in Pensacola, he played collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point while studying marketing. During his NCAA Division III career, German tallied 39 points (14g, 25a) and helped lead University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to 2 WIAC Championships. When asked about his personal growth heading into this season, German said he's focused on "playing confident."







