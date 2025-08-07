Mini Plans for 2025-26 Season Now on Sale

The Ice Flyers have officially launched their 2025-26 Mini Plan ticket packages, giving fans a flexible and affordable way to lock in their favorite games. These plans offer early seat selection, no ticketing fees, and big savings compared to single-game prices. Reserve your spot today and enjoy theme nights the whole crew will love.

Plan Options:

3-Game Plans (pre-set theme nights):

Silver (Rows M-V): $60

Gold (Rows D-L): $75

Pre-Set 3-Game Plans:

11/1 Day of the Dead, 12/20 Star Wars Night, 1/17 Wiener Dog Race Night

11/15 Blue Angels Night, 12/23 Ice Flyers Christmas, 1/30 80's Night

11/29 Small Dog Race Night, 1/3 850 Night, 1/31 Mardi Gras Night

12/5 Rally Foundation Night, 1/16 Country Night, 2/15 Lilo and Stitch Night

12/11 College Night, 2/27 Dino Race Night, 3/13 St. Patrick's Celebration

12/6 Youth Jersey Giveaway, 2/28 30th Anniversary, 3/14 Small Dog Race Night

To purchase a 3-game plan visit our account manager page, click the "buy tickets" link in the top menu, select which plan you want and what seats you want and check out. It's that simple! If you do not have an account with us, you will have to create an account to check out. If you need help with the process you can follow the same steps as our season ticket holders or email Eric Kagdis at Eric@iceflyers.com.

5-Game Plans (build your own schedule):

Silver (Rows M-V): $75

Gold (Rows D-L): $100

Experience the ultimate Ice Flyers hockey with our flexible 5-Game Plans! Pick any combination of home games throughout the season and lock in your seat for the most thrilling nights at the Pensacola Bay Center. Whether you're a hardcore fan or just looking for a fun night out, these plans give you the freedom to pick the games that fit your schedule!

For more information or to purchase your mini-plans, contact our office at 850.466.3111







