Beaupit Stops 49, Marksmen Down Ice Flyers

April 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Mason Beaupit made a combined 49 saves out of 54 shots faced and both Ryan Nolan and Kyler Head scored twice as the Fayetteville Marksmen took a 5-4 shootout victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Crown Coliseum Friday.

Nolan (15) and Head (3) both scored in the first period, and Fayetteville outshot Pensacola 10-3 through 20 minutes, but play opened up in the middle frame and the Ice Flyers began to take control of the game.

Pensacola cut the Fayetteville lead in half just over six minutes into the period, but Head (4) answered with his second of the game at 8:27 to lift the Marksmen up 3-1. The Ice Flyers exploded for two goals in two minutes and six seconds to tie things up, and peppered Beaupit with shots. Nolan (16) ended the second by giving Fayetteville a 4-3 lead with under two seconds left in the frame, but Pensacola wasn't done after outshooting Fayetteville 28-10 in the period.

Beaupit continued to feel the pressure, turning aside 16 of 17 shots in the third, and eventually, after five more saves through overtime and the shootout, he was rewarded with his third-straight win from the crease. Trent Grimshaw and John Moncovich scored in the skills competition to secure the offensive side of the win.

The Marksmen and Ice Flyers face off Saturday at 6 p.m. for the final game of the regular season before Fayetteville gets set to host the Birmingham Bulls for Game 1 of the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Crown Coliseum.

Single-game tickets to both Saturday and Thursday's games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

