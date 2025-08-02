Marksmen Sign Ryan Lieth

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Ryan Lieth for the 2025-26 season.

Lieth, 26, is set to return for his fourth season in Fayetteville, where he's logged over 100 games and has been a steady, versatile presence on the blue line.

The Warwick, New York, native contributed 13 points (6g+7a) in 38 games with the Marksmen during the 2024-25 season and led defensemen in goals scored with his best offensive campaign yet.

Lieth also earned a call-up to the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers last season and scored a goal in 12 games. In total, he has tallied 25 points (9g+16a) in 113 regular season + playoff games with a +14 plus-minus rating.

