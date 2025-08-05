Marksmen Sign Gorman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Chance Gorman for the 2025-26 season.

Gorman, 26, made an immediate impact during an 11-game debut last Spring and recorded 8 points (2g+6a) in 11 games. The Clinton, New Jersey native also scored a goal in his one-game playoff appearance.

Prior to joining the Marksmen, the center played 117 games at Elmira College and put up 112 points (54g+58a).

Gorman joins defenseman Ryan Lieth among the first players announced ahead of the season.

