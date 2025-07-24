The Captain Returns: Ice Bears Re-Sign Jimmy Soper

July 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears captain Jimmy Soper

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears captain Jimmy Soper(Knoxville Ice Bears)

The Knoxville Ice Bears are pleased to announce forward and captain Jimmy Soper has re-signed for the 2025-26 season. Soper returns to the Ice Bears following a successful first year in Knoxville that saw the organization return to the playoffs and its first President's Cup Finals appearance since 2015.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Soper appeared in 51 games for the Ice Bears last season with 13 goals, 16 assists and 103 penalty minutes. He shined in the playoffs, leading all skaters with nine points-highlighted by a four-point outing in game three of Knoxville's first round series win over Roanoke.

The upcoming campaign will be Soper's sixth in the SPHL and eighth professional season overall. He's played 166 total SPHL games and has totaled 88 points. He's also appeared in 228 career ECHL games.

The Ice Bears are scheduled to open their 24th season in franchise history in October.

