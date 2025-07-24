Havoc Re-Sign Matt Allen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announce the re-signing of forward Matt Allen.

Allen, 25, returns to Huntsville after a 21-point season (8 goals, 13 assists) and a 14-game stint in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners where he registered 2 assists.

The Oklahoma native capped off a strong college career by signing with the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL at the end of the 2023-24 season, making his professional debut with three appearances and recording one assist.

Before turning pro, Allen spent two seasons at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, where he tallied 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 57 games with the Seawolves. Prior to his time in Anchorage, he played two seasons at UMass-Lowell, gaining valuable experience at the NCAA Division I level.

"Matty was one of our most trusted rookies last season," said Coach Stu. "He's another guy that works extremely hard and hounds the puck all over the ice. We are looking for him to play a bigger role this season."







