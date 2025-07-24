McCabe Is Back

July 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, ALA. - The Havoc announce the re-signing of defenseman, Craig McCabe ahead of the 2025-26 season.

McCabe, 27, re-signs following a 27-point season (12 goals, 15 assists). This will be his second full season in Huntsville. The New York native appeared in 25 games scoring 3 goals and assisting on 11 during his first run with The Havoc midway through the '23-'24 season.

Before his professional career, the New York native attended SUNY-Fredonia (NCAA III), where he skated in 68 games and recorded 19 points (5 G, 14 A).

"Caber has become an integral part of our backend" said Head Coach Stu Stefan. "We are excited to have him back this year. He brings a physical presence back there and has really started to come into his own offensively, scoring some big goals for us last season."







SPHL Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.