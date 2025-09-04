Havoc Bring Back Brian Wilson

Published on September 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are thrilled to announce the re-signing of goaltender Brian Wilson bringing back one of the team's most reliable presences in net.

Wilson, 28, made his SPHL debut with Evansville during the 2021-22 season before spending time with both Birmingham and Vermilion County. The Mississauga, ON native has also earned multiple call-ups to the ECHL over the last 4 seasons. Wilson joined The Havoc 2 seasons ago and quickly became a difference-maker, appearing in a total of 47 games and posting a 25-14-7 record.

Now set to return, Wilson adds veteran stability and proven production to a Havoc roster looking to build on its success. With SPHL experience across multiple teams and valuable ECHL stints under his belt, he brings both depth and leadership back to the crease in Huntsville.

"Bringing Brian back for his third season was a priority for us," said Head Coach Stu Stefan. "He is always calm under pressure and is consistent game after game. His presence gives the team confidence we can win every night."







SPHL Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.