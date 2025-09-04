Marksmen Sign Paul Maust

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Paul Maust for the 2025-26 season.

Maust, 27, joins the team with 148 NCAA Division-I games of experience with Robert Morris University and Mercyhurst University. He totaled 39 points (19g+20a) and was named an AHCA All-America Scholar.

Maust joins defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg and Tyler Love, and fellow forwards Chance Gorman, Austen Long, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head and Alex Gritz among the announced players for the upcoming season.

