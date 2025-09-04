Pensacola Ice Flyers Welcome Former New Hampshire Goaltender Rico DiMatteo

Published on September 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Head Coach Jeremy Gates are proud to announce the signing of goaltender Rico DiMatteo.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rico to Pensacola. His hockey journey is a testament to the perseverance and character we value within the Ice Flyers organization. Rico brings a relentless drive to prove himself, and we believe he has both the talent and determination to make an immediate impact," said Gates.

DiMatteo, a 6'3" goalie, signed with the Ice Flyers after wrapping up his collegiate career at NCAA Division I University of New Hampshire. He appeared in 8 games for the Wildcats, posting a 2.53 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.

In his first start, he came out with a 1-1 tie against No. 1 ranked Boston College where he turned away 31 shots. He followed it up with his first UNH win in the very next game against No. 17 UMass Lowell. Over the course of the season, DiMatteo collected two Hockey East Goaltender of the Week honors. DiMatteo also spent time with Division I Northern Michigan and Long Island University before transferring to UNH for his senior year.

DiMatteo is excited to be a part of the Pensacola Ice Flyers after wrapping up his collegiate career stating, "My dream has always been to play hockey professionally. The younger version of myself, who started playing at 4 years old, is what motivated me to reach this goal."







