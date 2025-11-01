Game Preview: November 1, 2025 VS Macon

Published on November 1, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers return to the Hangar tonight for a special Day of the Dead celebration as they welcome the Macon Mayhem for the second meeting between these two clubs this season.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Fans can participate in tonight's lightshows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting the Ice Flyers Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #6 Tyler Burnie's Day Of The Dead jersey. Tickets can be purchased above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge.

- Fans can also purchase raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge table above section 111 for a chance to win tonight's fan raffle prize, a team signed Day Of The Dead jersey.

- Game worn jerseys are being auctioned online now on DASH. Fans can stick around after the game in sections 103 and 104 to participate in the live portion of our Day Of The Dead jersey auction.

- Mariachi Moderno Internacional will be at the Hangar to provide festive music and entertainment throughout the game and during the intermissions.

- After tonight's game there will be a post-game skate with the team. Fans can purchase tickets here.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, November 7 at Knoxville| 7:00PM

Away: Friday, November 7 at Knoxville | 7:00PM

Home: Friday, November 14 for Adult Jersey Giveaway Night | 7:00PM

Home: Saturday, November 15 for Small Dog Race Night presented by Frazier & Deeter | 7:00PM







SPHL Stories from November 1, 2025

Game Preview: November 1, 2025 VS Macon - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.