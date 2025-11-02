Rivermen Fall, 4-1, in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Peoria Rivermen fell in Evansville for the second straight loss on the road for the first time since March of last year as the Rivermen fell 4-1 to the Thunderbolts on Saturday night at the Ford Center.

Evansville jumped out to a lead late in the first period after a shot from the left side snuck in just under the pad of Goaltend er Nick L atinovi c h and just c rossed the line. For the second straight game in a row, the Rivermen trailed 1-0 going into the second period of play.

Evansville did not s top there as they scored on their first t wo shots of the second period to extend their lead to 3-0 and cha se Latinovich from the net. Goaltender Jack Bostedt came in relief for the Rivermen and seemingly helped turn the tide as Peoria outshot the Bolts in the second period. Despite some quality chances on both even strength and short-handed, the Rivermen could not eat into the three-g oal Evansville le ad.

Peoria gained momentu m in the third period as Pe o ria put together several solid shifts in a row. This paid off midway through the period as Garret Devine picked up the puck at the top of the right-wing circle and fired a turnaround shot at the net. T he puck ricochet ed off of Michael McChesney in front and deflected into the net. McChesney's second of the season put the Rivermen on the board, though they trailed 3-1. The Thunderbolts, h o w ever, put paid to any chance of a comeback with an aggressive forecheck and stifling defense in the back half of the third period. In the end, an empty-net goal sealed the win and the sixth consecutive victory of the Thunderbolts against the Rivermen, dating back to February of last season.

The Rivermen will be back on home ice on Friday night as they get set for a home-and-home weekend with the Quad City Storm, starting at C a rver Arena. Face-off for Friday night's game is set for 7: 15 pm.







