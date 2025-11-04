Rivermen Announce Schedule Change to March 7 Contest

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have announced that their home game on Saturday, March 7, 2026 against Pensacola will be rescheduled to Thursday, March 5, 2026 in order to accommodate a Peoria Civic Center event. All ticket holders holding tickets to the Saturday, March 7th game date are now valid for the Thursday, March 5th game date.

In order to accommodate all of the announced Rivermen game promotions in place on March 7th, the following game promotions and group nights have all been moved and changed.

- Blackhawks night presented by Roto Rooter has been moved from Friday March 6th to Thursday March 5th.

- Rebrand Night presented by Levitt Insurance has been moved from Saturday March 7 to Friday March 6th.

- Homefield Energy Youth Jersey Giveaway to the first 1,000 Kids 12 and under has been moved from Saturday March 7th to Friday March 6th.

- IL Air National Guard Night and Swearing In Ceremony has not been confirmed yet and will be announced at a later date.

- Rivermen Trading Card Set, presented by Wilson Services to the first 1,000 fans has been moved from Friday March 6th to Friday April 3.

The Peoria Rivermen apologize to our great fans and corporate partners for the changes to our promotional calendar and appreciate their flexibility. For more information log on to www. rivermen.net/schedule/promotional-schedule.







