Ryder Returns
July 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the re-signing of defenseman Terry Ryder.
Ryder, 27, is a 6'1" defenseman who accrued 14 assists in his first professional season last year with The Havoc.
Leading up to his time in Huntsville, the Kalamazoo, Michigan native played collegiate hockey at Adrian College (NCAA DIII) for four years before transferring to the University of Wisconsin - Superior (NCAA DIII). Through five seasons, he appeared in 114 games, recording five goals and 34 assists.
"Terry came into camp late last season and he earned everything," said Head Coach Stefan. "We are looking for him to keep working hard and getting better every day. Hopefully he takes a big step forward to help the team."
SPHL Stories from July 24, 2025
- McCabe Is Back - Huntsville Havoc
- Ryder Returns - Huntsville Havoc
- Havoc Re-Sign Matt Allen - Huntsville Havoc
- The Captain Returns: Ice Bears Re-Sign Jimmy Soper - Knoxville Ice Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- McCabe Is Back
- Ryder Returns
- Havoc Re-Sign Matt Allen
- Havoc Unveil Full 2025-26 Home Schedule
- From Start to Sold Out: Havoc Wrap up a Season Like No Other