Ryder Returns

July 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the re-signing of defenseman Terry Ryder.

Ryder, 27, is a 6'1" defenseman who accrued 14 assists in his first professional season last year with The Havoc.

Leading up to his time in Huntsville, the Kalamazoo, Michigan native played collegiate hockey at Adrian College (NCAA DIII) for four years before transferring to the University of Wisconsin - Superior (NCAA DIII). Through five seasons, he appeared in 114 games, recording five goals and 34 assists.

"Terry came into camp late last season and he earned everything," said Head Coach Stefan. "We are looking for him to keep working hard and getting better every day. Hopefully he takes a big step forward to help the team."







SPHL Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.