From Start to Sold Out: Havoc Wrap up a Season Like No Other

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Record Year: Havoc Wrap Up Historic Season With 46 Straight Sellouts and Over $273,000 Raised for Charity

The 2024-25 season was one for the record books-and not just for what happened on the ice. From a packed house every night to record-breaking charity totals, the Huntsville Havoc once again showed why they're the standard for fan support in the SPHL.

Huntsville wrapped up the regular season with a record of 36-15-5, finishing 2nd in the SPHL standings with 77 points. On home ice, the Havoc were especially strong, going 19-7-2 in front of a sold-out crowd every night.

The regular season was defined by consistency, toughness, and big-time performances in crucial moments. The Havoc delivered thrilling wins throughout the year-grinding out close games, rallying in front of home fans, and putting together one of the most balanced team efforts in recent memory. Highlights included overtime heroics, a dominant stretch in January, and forward Jack Jaunich's back-to-back SPHL Player of the Week honors.

Beginning on December 26, 2023, the Havoc launched into a streak of 46 consecutive sellouts, including every regular season and playoff home game-making the 2024-25 campaign the first completely sold-out season in team history. Even when the postseason shifted to the Huntsville Ice Sports Center due to arena conflicts, fans packed the building wall to wall.

This city shows up like no other, said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. You feel the crowd every single night, and that energy made a huge difference for our group all season long. We're proud of what we accomplished-and even hungrier going into next year.

The fans' impact extended far beyond the rink. Through specialty jersey auctions and theme nights, the Havoc raised over $273,000 for local charities, including:

$25,100 on Mighty Havoc Night benefitting the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital

$8,525 on Grateful Dead Night benefitting the Light the Lamp Foundation

$27,409 on Star Wars Night benefitting Kids to Love

$121,483 on Melissa George Night benefitting the Melissa George Neonatal Foundation, pushing lifetime giving to over $1 million

$12,437 on iHeartHSV Night benefitting the Light the Lamp Foundation

$14,732 on Racing Night benefitting Manna House

$64,721 on Military Night benefitting Still Serving Veterans

On the ice, the Havoc were led by standout performances from Buster Larsson, Austin Alger, and Charlie Risk, who were each named to the All-SPHL Second Team. Cody Miller was named the league's Athletic Trainer of the Year, while Kyle Harden earned Equipment Manager of the Year honors. Both Austin Alger and Jack Jaunich earned SPHL Player of the Week awards.

Despite a strong regular season, the Havoc were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Evansville Thunderbolts in a tight three-game series. While it wasn't the postseason result the team was chasing, the foundation remains strong.

Our fans made every single game special, said assistant captain Robbie Fisher. It's a tough way to end, but what we built this year is something we'll carry into next season. We're just getting started.

With records shattered, momentum rolling, and expectations high, the Havoc are already looking ahead to what comes next.

