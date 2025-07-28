Havoc to Unveil Bold New Look at Reveal Party

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc will usher in a new era with a special night at Mars Music Hall on August 21st from 6-8pm, revealing refreshed branding including logos and jerseys.

Event Highlights:

Jersey and Logo Reveal: Be the first to see our new 2025-26 Home and Away Jerseys as well as our refreshed branding!

Merchandise Shop: Check out our latest merch, including the new jerseys and other gear.

Player Meet & Greet: Meet select players, grab autographs, and snap photos.

Food & Beverage: Bar will be open for alcoholic and non-alcoholic sales. Rhythm on Monroe will be open for all dining needs. Food from Rhythm can be brought into Mars. No outside food permitted.

Live Music: Stay for live music performed by Jackson Cannon

To help us efficiently prepare for this event, please use this page to RSVP with your estimated party size.

The event will also support the Food Bank of North Alabama's annual Diaper Drive. Fans who bring a box of baby diapers, adult diapers, wipes, or even open packs of diapers will receive an extra raffle ticket as a thank-you for helping local families in need.

This night marks a major milestone in the team's history and offers fans an evening of music, food, community-and the first chance to rep the Havoc's new identity.







