Peoria's Colby Muise Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced that Colby Muise of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.

Muise, who went 23-3-4 for the Rivermen, set a new SPHL record by posting a 1.68 goals against average and matched the league mark for shutouts in a season with eight.

Muise also led netminders with a 0.933 save percentage and was tied for third with 23 wins. A native of Yarmouth, NS, Muise also established the second-longest scoreless streak by a goaltender at 230:09, during which he posted three consecutive shutouts.

Muise becomes the third Peoria netminder to win the award, joining Eric Levine and Kyle Rank.

Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners

2023-24 - Hayden Stewart, Birmingham Bulls

2022-23 - Trevor Gorsuch, Evansville Thunderbolts

2021-22 - Hunter Vorva, Huntsville Havoc

2020-21 - Jake Theut, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen

2018-19 - Mavric Parks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators

2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths

2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc

2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths

2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals

2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.

