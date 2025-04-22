Peoria's Colby Muise Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year
April 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced that Colby Muise of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.
Muise, who went 23-3-4 for the Rivermen, set a new SPHL record by posting a 1.68 goals against average and matched the league mark for shutouts in a season with eight.
Muise also led netminders with a 0.933 save percentage and was tied for third with 23 wins. A native of Yarmouth, NS, Muise also established the second-longest scoreless streak by a goaltender at 230:09, during which he posted three consecutive shutouts.
Muise becomes the third Peoria netminder to win the award, joining Eric Levine and Kyle Rank.
Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners
2023-24 - Hayden Stewart, Birmingham Bulls
2022-23 - Trevor Gorsuch, Evansville Thunderbolts
2021-22 - Hunter Vorva, Huntsville Havoc
2020-21 - Jake Theut, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 - Mavric Parks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators
2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths
2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc
2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths
2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals
2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from April 22, 2025
- Colby Muise Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year - Peoria Rivermen
- Peoria's Colby Muise Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year - SPHL
- From Start to Sold Out: Havoc Wrap up a Season Like No Other - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.