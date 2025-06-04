Havoc Unveil Full 2025-26 Home Schedule

June 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







Hockey returns to Huntsville as the Havoc announce all 29 home games for the 2025-26 season at Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena. The new campaign begins on Friday, October 24, and features a fan-favorite mix of Friday and Saturday nights, festive holiday matchups, and family-friendly Sunday games.

This season's breakdown includes:

11 Friday games

10 Saturday games

5 Sunday games

2 Thursdays

1 Tuesday

Highlights include a Thanksgiving Night showdown on November 27, the always-popular day-after-Christmas game on December 26, and a unique Tuesday night battle on December 30 heading into the new year.

The full promotional calendar featuring theme nights, giveaways, and specialty jerseys will be announced soon!

2025-26 Huntsville Havoc Home Schedule

All games at Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena

Fri, Oct. 24

Sun, Nov. 9

Fri, Nov. 14

Sun, Nov. 16

Fri, Nov. 21

Sat, Nov. 22

Thu, Nov. 27

Fri, Nov. 28

Sun, Dec. 7

Fri, Dec. 12

Thu, Dec. 18

Fri, Dec. 19

Fri, Dec. 26

Tue, Dec. 30

Fri, Jan. 2

Fri, Jan. 9

Sat, Jan. 10

Sat, Jan. 17

Fri, Jan. 30

Sat, Jan. 31

Fri, Feb. 6

Sat, Feb. 7

Sun, Feb. 15

Fri, Feb. 20

Sat, Feb. 21

Fri, Mar. 20

Sat, Mar. 21

Fri, Mar. 27

Sat, Mar. 28







