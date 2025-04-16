SPHL Announces 2024-2025 All-Rookie Team

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced its 2024-2025 All-Rookie Team:

G - Dysen Skinner, Macon Mayhem/Peoria Rivermen

D - Johnny Witzke, Quad City Storm

D - Alex Wilkins, Fayetteville Marksmen

F - Carson Gallagher, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

F - Filimon Ledziankou, Birmingham Bulls

F - Arkhip Ledziankou, Birmingham Bulls

Dysen Skinner, who played for Macon and Peoria, finished the season with an 8-9-1 record, a 2.79 goals against average, and a 0.909 save percentage. A native of Billings, MT, Skinner recorded his first professional shutout on November 24 when he made 31 saves in a 4-0 win over Knoxville.

Johnny Witzke of the Quad City Storm led rookie defensemen in goals (nine), points (22), and power-play goals (three - tied). The Bismarck, ND native also had six multi-point outings this season, including a pair of two-goal games.

Alex Wilkins of the Fayetteville Marksmen led rookie blueliners in assists (18) and power-play goals (three - tied), while finishing second in points (21). A native of Kennett Square, PA, Wilkins also tied for fourth among all rookies with 10 power-play points.

Carson Gallagher of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs led all rookies with 18 goals and 47 points (tied) while finishing second in assists (29). Acquired on November 26 after playing nine games with Evansville and Pensacola, the Courtice, ON native recorded 46 points in 42 games for Roanoke.

Filimon Ledziankou of the Birmingham Bulls led all first-year players in assists (33), points (47 - tied), power-play assists (11) and power-play assists (13). A native of Polotsk, Belarus, Ledziankou had a team record-tying four-assist night against Huntsville on March 27.

Arkhip Ledziankou of the Birmingham Bulls tied for the rookie lead in goals (18) while finishing third in assists (25) and points (43). The twin brother of Filimon, Arkhip ranked second among rookies in shots and fourth in power-play points (10).

The league will announce its All-SPHL First and Second-Team rosters on Thursday.

