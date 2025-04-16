Roanoke's Gallagher Named to SPHL All-Rookie Team

April 16, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Wednesday that Roanoke rookie forward Carson Gallagher has been named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team.

After suiting up for Evansville and Pensacola to begin the season, Gallagher became a force for the Rail Yard Dawgs once he was acquired shortly before Thanksgiving. The Roanoke winger tied for the team-high with a plus-18 rating on the ice, while also leading all SPHL rookies with 18 goals and 47 points throughout 51 regular season games, 42 of which came for Roanoke (46 points for the Dawgs). In the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs against Knoxville, Gallagher had three points, tallying goals in both Game One and Game Three of the series against the Ice Bears.

Gallagher earned the league's Player of the Month award in January when he tallied a point in all but one game for the Dawgs to start 2025, scoring seven goals, adding eight assists, and finishing with a league-best plus-13 rating that month. The 25-year-old also had an 11-game point streak from January 16 through February 8, the second-longest scoring streak in franchise history behind CJ Stubbs's 18-game point streak in the 2022-2023 season. In 45 total appearances for the Dawgs, counting the postseason, the Courtice, ON native had 13 multi-point games.

Before turning pro, Gallagher had started the season playing senior hockey in the EOSHL before moving to the SPHL this fall. Gallagher began his collegiate career at Sacred Heart University (NCAA-DI) and appeared in five games as a freshman in the 2020-2021 campaign. Gallagher then transferred to SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) where he was teammates with fellow Dawg Cory Doney, and Gallagher recorded 21 goals, 25 assists, 22 penalty minutes, and a plus-32 rating in 48 games between 2021-2023. Last season, Gallagher transferred to Toronto Metro University (USports), and he contributed eight goals, nine assists, and 12 penalty minutes in 32 total games played. Before college, Gallagher suited up in the NAHL, OJHL, and the PJCHL across four seasons of junior hockey.

The Rail Yard Dawgs would like to thank all of our fans and sponsors for their continued support during the 2024-2025 season, and we hope to see you in the fall. Season tickets for the 2025-2026 campaign are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office. You can also find more information on our website.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.