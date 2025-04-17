Roanoke's Ford and Alvo Named to All-SPHL Second Team

April 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Thursday that Roanoke captain Nick Ford and defenseman Stephen Alvo have both been named to the All-SPHL Second Team.

Ford just wrapped up his fourth season with the Dawgs with flying colors, leading the SPHL in points (72) and assists (49), and shorthanded goals (three), while also notching 23 goals, a team-best 21 power play points, and a plus-12 rating in 55 games played in his first year as the team captain. The 72 points and 49 assists he recorded shattered existing single-season records for Roanoke. Last season, Ford was leading the team with 29 points and 21 assists through 26 games before he was placed on team suspension to pursue an opportunity in Poland's top division with JKH GKS Jastrzebie. In the 2022-2023 campaign, the Elmira College product appeared in all 56 regular season games for the Rail Yard Dawgs, notching a team-best 54 points thanks to his 16 goals and a previous franchise record of 38 assists. Ford has added 10 goals, 12 assists, and a plus-14 rating in 22 career games in his President's Cup Playoffs appearances for Roanoke, including a President's Cup title with the Dawgs in 2023. Ford was the fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 points, doing it within his first 100 games as a Dawg, and also the quickest to reach 150 career points with Roanoke this season. The Chicago native ranks second all-time in franchise history for goals (61), assists (122), and points (183), even though he's only played the seventh-most games in team history (164).

Alvo just completed his sixth professional season and third year with the Dawgs, enjoying a career-best campaign in 2024-2025 for Roanoke. This season, the five-foot-eleven defenseman finished among the league's top four blue-liners for assists (25, third), points (34, fourth), and game-winning goals (three, third), while also recording nine goals and a plus-12 rating in 47 games played for Roanoke. In the 2023-2024 season, the Withrow Park, Ontario native had two goals, 24 assists, and a minus-one rating in 46 games played for the Dawgs. In his SPHL career, the 28-year-old has totaled 19 goals, 78 assists, and a plus-22 rating in 184 regular season games, 140 of which have been with the Dawgs. Additionally, Alvo has tacked on two goals, 10 assists, and a plus-10 rating throughout 15 career President's Cup Playoffs appearances, including a President's Cup title with Roanoke in 2023. Alvo also played parts of two seasons in Slovakia2 with HK Spisska Nova Ves from 2019-2021.

The Rail Yard Dawgs would like to thank all of our fans and sponsors for their continued support during the 2024-2025 season, and we hope to see you in the fall. Season tickets for the 2025-2026 campaign are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office. You can also find more information on our website.

