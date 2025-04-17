All-SPHL First and Second Teams Announced

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced its All-SPHL First and Second Teams as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches, staff, and broadcasters.

2024-2025 All-SPHL First Team

G - Colby Muise, Peoria Rivermen

D - Zach Wilkie, Peoria Rivermen

D - Taylor Brierley, Birmingham Bulls

F - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen

F - Jordan Ernst, Peoria Rivermen

F - Leif Mattson, Quad City Storm

Colby Muise of the Peoria Rivermen set a new SPHL record by posting a 1.68 goals against average and matched the league mark for shutouts in a season with eight while establishing the second-longest scoreless streak by a goaltender at 230:09. Muise also led netminders with a 0.933 save percentage and was tied for third in wins with 23.

Zach Wilkie of the Peoria Rivermen led defensemen in goals (13), assists (43), points (56), power-play assists (22), and power-play points (25). Wilkie's 43 assists are tied for the fourth-most by a defenseman in SPHL history. Wilkie also led the SPHL with a +34 rating while his four game-winning goals were tops among defensemen.

Taylor Brierley of the Birmingham Bulls led defensemen with five power-play goals while ranking second in goals (12 - tied), points (37 - tied), power-play assists (17), and power-play points (22). Brierley also finished second in game-winning goals from the blue line (three - tied) and shots (139) and was third in assists (25 - tied).

Alex Baer of the Peoria Rivermen led the SPHL with 22 power-play assists and 28 power-play points, ranked second in assists (44), third in points (67), and fifth with a +23 rating. On January 4, Baer tied the team record with a five-assist night against Evansville. Baer also posted point streaks of 12 and 13 games this season.

Jordan Ernst of the Peoria Rivermen led all players in goals (37), including an SPHL record-tying five against Evansville on January 4. Ernst also topped the SPHL in power-play goals (17), tying for the fourth-most in a single season, and shots (239), and was second in power-play points (26) and fifth in points (57).

Leif Mattson of the Quad City Storm tied for the league lead with three shorthanded goals and three shootout-winning goals while ranking second in goals (31), points (68), and power-play goals (nine - tied). Mattson also finished third in shots (217) and was fifth in the SPHL with 37 assists.

2024-2025 All-SPHL Second Team

G - Brent Moran, Quad City Storm

D - Charlie Risk, Huntsville Havoc

D - Stephen Alvo, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

F - Nick Ford, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

F - Buster Larsson, Huntsville Havoc

F - Austin Alger, Huntsville Havoc

Brent Moran of the Quad City Storm led all goaltenders with four shootout wins, ranked second with four shutouts, and third with a 0.923 save percentage. Moran was also third in saves and fifth in wins (21), goals against average (2.67), and minutes.

Charlie Risk of the Huntsville Havoc was second among defensemen in assists (32) and points (37 - tied). He also ranked third in shots from the blue line (138) and was fourth in power-play assists (10) and power-play points (11).

Stephen Alvo of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs tied for second in game-winning goals by a defenseman with three, tied for third in assists by a blueliner (25), and was fourth in points (34). Alvo was also fourth in shots from the blue line with 133.

Nick Ford of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs led the SPHL with 49 assists and 72 points, both of which set new team records, while his three shorthanded goals and four shorthanded points were also tied for the league lead. Ford's 20 assists on the power-play were the second-most, while his 23 goals ranked seventh.

Buster Larsson of the Huntsville Havoc tied for the league lead with six game-winning goals, while ranking fourth in assists (40) and points (60). Larsson's 16 assists with the man-advantage were also the fourth most in the SPHL.

Austin Alger of the Huntsville Havoc ranked seventh in the SPHL in goals (23 - tied) and points (53). Despite only playing 42 games, his 1.26 points-per-game average ranked third among qualified players. Alger was penalized once during the 2024-2025 season, with his only two minutes coming on a hooking minor on December 31.

The SPHL will announce its Coach of the Year on Friday.

