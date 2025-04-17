SPHL Announces Suspension
April 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced the following suspension:
Peoria's Carlos Fornaris
Peoria's Carlos Fornaris has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Playoff Game E-1, Evansville at Peoria, played on Wednesday, April 16.
At 19:42 of the third period, Fornaris was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head.
Fornaris will miss Peoria's game against Evansville on Friday.
