SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced the following suspension:

Peoria's Carlos Fornaris

Peoria's Carlos Fornaris has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Playoff Game E-1, Evansville at Peoria, played on Wednesday, April 16.

At 19:42 of the third period, Fornaris was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head.

Fornaris will miss Peoria's game against Evansville on Friday.

