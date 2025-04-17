Rivermen Shut out by Thunderbolts in Game One of Semifinals

April 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen did not have an answer for a hot Evansville netminder as the Rivermen fell 2-0 to the Evansville Thunderbolts on Wednesday night at Carver Arena.

The first period was marked by good chances and better saves as both Peoria's Nick Latinovich and Evansville's Cole Ceci battled it out in a very even first period. Zach Wilkie made his presence felt in his first game back from injury as he had several big hits to set the physical tone early.

Like the first, the second period was a low-shot, high-physicality affair. Both sides faced challenges moving the puck through the middle of the ice, and both goaltenders held firm for 40 minutes.

The scoring was finally broken in the third period as Evansville's Logan vande Meerakker capitalized on a breakaway from center ice midway through the third period. Peoria attempted a comeback afterward but could not find an answer for Ceci. Instead, it was the Thunderbolts who added an empty-net goal to seal the win. Peoria was shut out on home ice for the first time all season.

With the loss, the Rivermen now trail the best-of-three series one-game-to-nothing and will face elimination on Friday night in Evansville, Indiana at 7:00 pm.

