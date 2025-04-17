Ice Flyers Owner Begins Search for New Coaching Staff

April 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris has announced the launch of a formal search for a new head coach and assistant coach to lead the team into the 2025-26 SPHL season. The decision comes after a stretch of seasons that fell short of expectations, and Harris is now focused on ushering in a new era of Ice Flyers hockey.

"Over the past few years, we haven't had the on-ice success this organization, our fans and I expect," said Harris. "As owner, it's my responsibility to make decisions that position us for long-term success, and that starts with bringing in the right leadership behind the bench. We've broken franchise attendance records the last three seasons. It's time we have a top ranked team to match the off-ice success."

Harris has received numerous coaching resumes since Gary Graham was relieved of his duties in February, which led to bringing back three-time SPHL championship coach Rod Aldoff as an interim head coach to finish the season. His coaching search will now be expanded and conducted immediately, with interviews beginning in the coming weeks. Harris noted that while wins are a major priority, cultural alignment is non-negotiable.

"We're not just looking for Xs and Os," Harris added. "We're looking for coaches who understand what it means to be part of something bigger than themselves. Our fans, our partners, our community, they deserve a team that reflects their pride, energy and commitment to success, both on and off the ice. Our next head coach and assistant coach will be strong leaders, be good communicators, bring in players who represent everything defined by wearing the Ice Flyers shield, and be committed to building a winning culture the right way, from the locker room to the community. A coach does this, on-ice success will be sure to follow," Harris said.

Harris anticipates a high volume of interest from qualified candidates across the hockey world and is looking forward to connecting with top-tier coaches who are eager to help shape the next chapter of Ice Flyers hockey.

"With the reputation of this organization and the passion of our fanbase, I expect we'll receive a wide range of impressive resumes," said Harris. "We're excited to engage with the best of the best and find the right fit for where we're headed. My goal is to move through this process efficiently and make a decision that sets us up for both immediate and long-term success."

