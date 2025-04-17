Three Players Named to All-SPHL Second Team

April 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are proud to announce that forwards Austin Alger and Buster Larsson, along with defenseman Charlie Risk, have been named to the 2024-25 All-SPHL Second Team.

Austin Alger, a forward from Livonia, Michigan, made an immediate impact in his first SPHL season with the Havoc. After starting the year overseas with HK Nitra in Slovakia, Alger joined Huntsville and posted 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in just 42 regular season games. He added 3 points in 3 playoff appearances. Alger previously played NCAA Division I hockey at Miami University (Ohio) and Canisius College, and spent time with the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL) and Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).

Charlie Risk, a defenseman from Medicine Hat, Alberta, proved to be a strong two-way contributor on the Havoc blue line. In 53 regular season games, he totaled 38 points (5 goals, 33 assists) while recording 114 penalty minutes and a +3 rating. Before joining Huntsville, Risk played four seasons at Albertus Magnus College (NCAA III) and spent the 2023-24 season with Mont-Blanc in France.

Buster Larsson, a forward from Malmö, Sweden, continued his offensive production in his second year with the Havoc. In 56 regular season games, he recorded 59 points (20 goals, 39 assists) and finished with a +20 rating. Larsson, who played collegiate hockey at Utica University, joined Huntsville midway through the 2023-24 season after brief stints with the Birmingham Bulls and Fayetteville Marksmen.

'They've been consistent, reliable, and competitive every night," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "Each of them earned this with the way they've played all season."

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.