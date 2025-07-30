Procopio Commits to Fifth Season with the Havoc

July 30, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc re-sign 6'2 ¬Â³ Captain, Dom Procopio.

"We're very excited to have Dom back leading the way," said Assistant Coach Piacentini. "His experience and presence on the ice and in the locker room have been a key part of our team. He's someone the guys look up to and we can't wait to see him continue to lead this season!"

At 28, Procopio enters his third straight season as team captain. After playing in 52 of 56 games last year and tallying 14 assists, Dom returns to the lineup for his fifth season with The Havoc, including his second alongside his brother, Gio

"We're thrilled to have our captain back," Head Coach Stu stated. "Dom has been a cornerstone of our defense and a true leader in the locker room for the past four years. His commitment, toughness, and passion for the game set the tone for our team."







SPHL Stories from July 30, 2025

Procopio Commits to Fifth Season with the Havoc - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.