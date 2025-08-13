Rivermen Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have announced their promotional schedule for the 2025-2026 season. The Rivermen will play 29 home games during the upcoming season and will feature specialty themes for every game.

The excitement begins on Friday, October 24, with Bruce Saurs Opening Night, presented by Sun Collectors. All upper bowl tickets will be $12, and magnetic schedules will be distributed to the first 1,000 fans. The following day, October 25, the Rivermen will be wearing special Halloween jerseys with all upper bowl tickets just $9.00 and a Carle Health keychain giveaway to the first 1000 fans.

In November, Peoria will be wearing specialty veterans jerseys on November 7 and will be giving away Rivermen blended coffee to the first 1000 fans on Friday night. November 21 will be Scout of America Night, featuring special stick-it-to-cancer jerseys and a Rivermen cap giveaway. Friday and Saturday, November 28 and 29, will be Peoria's annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive benefitting CityLink's Stuff-A-Bus food drive. Fans should bring non-perishable food items to donate for a chance to win a team-signed PEANUTS jersey. The Rivermen will be wearing PEANUTS-themed jerseys all weekend.

In December, the Rivermen will be giving away bam-bam sticks to the first 1000 fans on December 12. Saturday, December 13, will be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Holiday Celebration with the Rivermen wearing specialty jerseys and hosting their annual teddy bear toss to benefit local area children in need. Peoria will be hosting its annual Education Day game on Thursday, December 18. On Saturday, December 27, the Rivermen will be celebrating the most peculiar of all sports machines, the Zamboni, with specialty jerseys. Sunday, December 28, will be Peoria's fir st Sunday Family Fun D ay of the year with $8.00 upper bowl kids tickets, $3.00 hot dogs, a pregame kids fest, and a post-game skate with the team.

Peoria will open the new year of 2026 with a calendar giveaway for the first 1500 fans on December 2 while hosting Star Wars Night the following day on December 3, featuring specialty jerseys and an appearance by costumers of the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion, and Mandalorian Mercs. January 4 will be another Sunday Family Funday. January 16 will feature Carle Health Night with a package of socks and Undie Toss to benefit local charities. In addition, there will be a stocking cap giveaway to the first 1000 fans. The Rivermen will be wearing Looney Tunes jerseys. Sunday, January 17, will be Disney Night with the Rivermen wearing specialty Disney-themed jerseys each period of the game. January 18 will be another Sunday Family Funday, as will January 25, but with the Rivermen wearing Mighty Rivermen jerseys.

February 10 will be Stars and Stripes night with the Rivermen wearing specialty jerseys. February 27 will be Grateful Dead Night with specialty jerseys and a Preckshot pharmacy puck bottle opener giveaway for the first 1000 adults. The following Saturday, February 28, will be DC Comics Jersey Night with jerseys featuring one character per period. There will also be a Klein Design Youth Giveaway to the first 500 kids.

In March, the Rivermen will start the month with a home three-in-three on March 6, 7, and 8. Friday will feature Blackhawks night with specialty jerseys. Saturday will be Rivermen Rebrand Night, and Sunday will be Sunday Family Fun Day with the Rivermen wearing a St. Patrick's Day jersey. March 28 will be KOMATSU $6 ticket night with all upper bowl and select lower bowl tickets just $6. It will also be White Out night with the Rivermen wearing whiteout jerseys and fans being encouraged to wear white. Sunday, March 29, is another Sunday Family Fun Day.

April 3 will be Scooby Doo Night with Saturday night being Ollie's Bargain Outlet Fan Appreciation Night with $8.11 upper bowl tickets, a Call JULIE jersey bottle koozie giveaway to the first 2000 fans. There will also be a post-game fan fest with autograph signings and team photos for the first 2000 fans.

The Rivermen enter their 44th season in Peoria this year and their thirteenth season as a member of the SPHL. Season tickets and partial plans are available now by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







