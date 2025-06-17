Blue vs. White Exhibition Game Announced for 2026

June 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs will be hosting their third annual Blue vs. White Exhibition Game on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 with puck drop scheduled for 10:35 A.M. at Berglund Center. Gates for the event will open at 9:00 A.M.

The event will feature a "Blue vs. White" intersquad scrimmage with two periods of hockey followed by a skills competition. The majority of the arena will be available to school groups only. Box & riser sections will be available to season ticket holders first, then the general public. Schools groups are actively booking; public on sale date will be announced at a later date.

School groups should contact Warren Payne at Warren@railyarddawgs.com or 540-853-6823 to book and for more information.







SPHL Stories from June 17, 2025

Blue vs. White Exhibition Game Announced for 2026 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.