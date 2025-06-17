Blue vs. White Exhibition Game Announced for 2026
June 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs will be hosting their third annual Blue vs. White Exhibition Game on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 with puck drop scheduled for 10:35 A.M. at Berglund Center. Gates for the event will open at 9:00 A.M.
The event will feature a "Blue vs. White" intersquad scrimmage with two periods of hockey followed by a skills competition. The majority of the arena will be available to school groups only. Box & riser sections will be available to season ticket holders first, then the general public. Schools groups are actively booking; public on sale date will be announced at a later date.
School groups should contact Warren Payne at Warren@railyarddawgs.com or 540-853-6823 to book and for more information.
SPHL Stories from June 17, 2025
- Blue vs. White Exhibition Game Announced for 2026 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Blue vs. White Exhibition Game Announced for 2026
- Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 2025-2026 Home Game Schedule Announced
- Roanoke Releases 2025-2026 Protected List
- Roanoke's Carson Gallagher Named SPHL Rookie of the Year
- Roanoke's Ford and Alvo Named to All-SPHL Second Team