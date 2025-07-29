Pensacola Ice Flyers Sign Matt Wiesner

July 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Forward Matt Wiesner and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

"Matt is a veteran forward that is a great teammate with a relentless work ethic. He plays the game the right way and is a good person in our locker room and lineup. We're thrilled to have him back in Pensacola." said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Wiesner, a 5'9 forward, returns to the Ice Flyers following the 2024-25 season, where he tallied 21 points (10g, 11a) across 48 games played. Before his time in Pensacola, Wiesner spent two seasons with the Birmingham Bulls, recording 60 points (26g, 34a). Now entering his fourth year in the SPHL, Wiesner is focused and determined, stating, "I want to improve my point production and do whatever it takes to win. Goals, blocked shots, face-offs, PKs... whatever it takes."







