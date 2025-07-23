Sam Dabrowski Returns For Third Season With Ice Flyers

July 23, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Forward Sam Dabrowski and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

"We're excited to bring Sam back to our lineup. He brings size, grit, and a team-first mentality that fits what we're building here in Pensacola. I'm looking forward to seeing the impact he'll make on and off the ice," said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Dabrowski, a 6'4 forward, returns following the 2024-25 season, where he recorded a 23 point season (10g, 13a) in 50 games played. He originally joined the Ice Flyers during the 2023 campaign, appearing in 9 games before finishing the season with the Knoxville Ice Bears. His return adds valuable experience to the lineup heading into the upcoming season.

"I'm looking forward to supporting the Pensacola community and continuing to be a role model that kids can look up to," explained Dabrowski. "This season isn't last season, and I'm ready to bring my no-quit attitude to the team."







SPHL Stories from July 23, 2025

Sam Dabrowski Returns For Third Season With Ice Flyers - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.